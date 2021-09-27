Schenectady man found guilty for intentionally crashing car into ex-girlfriend’s parent’s car

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to District Attorney P. David Soares, on September 23, Dustin Donovan, 30, of Schenectady, was found guilty after a jury trial on multiple charges.

Found guilty of:

Count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (Felony)

Count of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

Count of Reckless Endangerment First Degree (Felony)

Count of Criminal Tampering in the Third Degree

After hearing testimony at trial, a jury concluded that on November 9, 2019, Donovan tampered with the property of a dating partner with the intent to cause her substantial inconvenience after she ended their relationship and was trying to leave their residence.

The next day, Donovan drove to the victim’s parent’s home in Colonie and intentionally crashed his car into the victim’s car, which was parked in the road. The force of the crash severely damaged the victim’s car, and resulted in Donovan’s car catching on fire. Donovan also crashed into a National Grid utility pole, causing over $15,000 in damage.

Donovan faces up to 7 years in State Prison when sentenced on November 23, 2021.

Assistant District Attorney Caroline Murray of the Special Victims Unit handled the prosecution of this case.