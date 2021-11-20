Schenectady man found guilty for engaging in sexual acts with a child

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man has been found guilty of sexually abusing a female child between December 2017 to June 2019. A Schenectady jury found Joshua McCarty, 30, guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

An investigation by police was prompted when the child came forward to disclose the sexual abuse by McCarty when she was between the ages of 4 and 6 years old. In his statement to Detective Mathew Thorne of the Schenectady Police Department Youth Aid Bureau, MaCarty admitted to three acts of sexual contact with the child including one act of oral sex.

District Attorney Christina Tremantc-Pelham said McCarty had exercised his right to a trial, knowing the evidence against him and his prior admission to police. After his conviction, she says MaCarty should have not expected leniency for his disreputable crimes.