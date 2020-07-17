Schenectady Man facing drug charges after traffic stop

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) –  Dheeraj Sukhu, 29, of Schenectady is facing multiple charges after police say they found several drugs in his car following a traffic stop. They say they found approximately 2.5 grams of cocaine, more than 375 grams of marijuana, concentrated cannabis, and a quantity of ecstasy.

Sukhu was pulled over on State Route 5 in Amsterdam Tuesday afternoon. Troopers said they could smell marijuana and searched his car finding the drugs.

Charges:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree (felony)
  • Criminal Sale of Marijuana (felony)
  • Criminal Possession of Marijuana 3rd degree (felony)

Sukhu was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Amsterdam Town Court on August 27 at 6 p.m.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

10 in Toga