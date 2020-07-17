Schenectady Man facing drug charges after traffic stop

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dheeraj Sukhu, 29, of Schenectady is facing multiple charges after police say they found several drugs in his car following a traffic stop. They say they found approximately 2.5 grams of cocaine, more than 375 grams of marijuana, concentrated cannabis, and a quantity of ecstasy.

Sukhu was pulled over on State Route 5 in Amsterdam Tuesday afternoon. Troopers said they could smell marijuana and searched his car finding the drugs.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree (felony)

degree (felony) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5 th degree (felony)

degree (felony) Criminal Sale of Marijuana (felony)

Criminal Possession of Marijuana 3rd degree (felony)

Sukhu was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Amsterdam Town Court on August 27 at 6 p.m.

