Schenectady Man facing drug charges after traffic stop

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dheeraj Sukhu, 29, of Schenectady is facing multiple charges after police say they found several drugs in his car following a traffic stop. They say they found approximately 2.5 grams of cocaine, more than 375 grams of marijuana, concentrated cannabis, and a quantity of ecstasy.
Sukhu was pulled over on State Route 5 in Amsterdam Tuesday afternoon. Troopers said they could smell marijuana and searched his car finding the drugs.
Charges:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree (felony)
- Criminal Sale of Marijuana (felony)
- Criminal Possession of Marijuana 3rd degree (felony)
Sukhu was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Amsterdam Town Court on August 27 at 6 p.m.
