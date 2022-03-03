SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Daniel Quintero, 36 of Schenectady, has been charged with child pornography after an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. Police said they found Bogado with video and images containing child pornography.

According to the investigation, Quintero is alleged to have access, view, and download images and videos of child pornography over the internet. He is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Officials said the charge filed against Quintero carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. In addition, he could face a fine of up to $250,000, and a probation release of at least 5 years to life.

An Albany judge has ordered Quintero detained pending further proceedings. If convicted, he would have to register as a sex offender.