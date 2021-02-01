Schenectady man facing charges after sexually explicit messages found on child’s phone

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Niskayuna Police Department has arrested Alex Pacheco, 47, of Schenectady for allegedly sending sexually explicit text messages to a minor. Police say he was arrested after a parent found the messages and alerted police.

Detectives say the investigation led them to Pacheco.

Charges:

  • Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors (felony)
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misdemeanor)

Pacheco was arrested on Jan. 15. He has been arraigned in Niskayuna Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Police have not heard of any other victims at this time, anyone who knows or may have been victimized by Pacheco is asked to call police at (518) 630-0911.

