Schenectady man facing charges after police say he pointed a handgun at someone

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ranji Beharry, 63, of Schenectady has been charged after police say they found him with a loaded handgun. It happened on North Allen Street on Friday just before 7 a.m.
Officers say they received a complaint of someone with a gun when they arrived they determined that Beharry allegedly pointed the gun at someone on North Allen. Police say he was arrested a short time later and found with a loaded .38 caliber handgun.
Charges:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon second
- Menacing second
Beharry was arraigned Friday morning in Albany Criminal Court. This comes as the city of Albany has been dealing with a rash of violence.
