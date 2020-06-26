Schenectady man facing charges after police say he pointed a handgun at someone

Ranji Beharry is accused of pointing a handgun at a person on North Allen Street.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ranji Beharry, 63, of Schenectady has been charged after police say they found him with a loaded handgun. It happened on North Allen Street on Friday just before 7 a.m.

Officers say they received a complaint of someone with a gun when they arrived they determined that Beharry allegedly pointed the gun at someone on North Allen. Police say he was arrested a short time later and found with a loaded .38 caliber handgun.

Charges:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon second
  • Menacing second

Beharry was arraigned Friday morning in Albany Criminal Court. This comes as the city of Albany has been dealing with a rash of violence.

