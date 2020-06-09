Schenectady man charged with rape

Isiah Wilcox, 25, of Schenectady is accused of having sex with a girl under the age of 17.

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Isaiah Wilcox, 25, of Schenectady is facing charges after deputies say he had sex with a girl under the age of 17. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in May in the Town of Halfmoon.

Charges:

Rape in the 3rd Degree (felony)

Criminal Sex Act in the 3rd Degree (felony)

Wilcox was arraigned in the Cty of Saratoga Springs Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Town of Halfmoon court at a later date.

