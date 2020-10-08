Schenectady man charged with possession of a Molotov cocktail

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Acting U.S. Attorney of the Northern District of New York announced the arrest of Joel Malek, 42, of Schenectady on Tuesday. He was charged with possession of an improvised incendiary device—a Molotov cocktail—on June 5.

Malek was indicted for possessing the “unregistered destructive device.” If convicted, he faces 10 years in prison, $250,000 in fines, and up to three years of supervised release.

Malek is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday.

