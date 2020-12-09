Schenectady man charged with First Degree Rape

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Yaw Acheampong, 27, was arrested following an investigation after it was determined he had sexual intercourse with a female who was physically helpless on November 24 in the Town of Clifton Park.

Acheampong was arraigned before the Town of Clifton Park Court and was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 secured bond.

