Schenectady man charged with burglary, assault following alleged domestic incident

BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Schenectady man on several charges, including burglary and assault, stemming from a domestic incident in the Town of Ballston early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding a domestic incident around 13:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. After investigating the incident, deputies arrested 35-year-old Lazaro Martinez-Ramirez. Officials say Ramirez broke into a home through a window, and assaulted sometime inside.

Ramirez was charged with 2nd-degree burglary, 3rd-degree assault and 4th-degree criminal mischief. His arraignment in Milton Town Court was adjourned to find Ramirez an interpreter. However, officials say they found Ramirez to be in the country unlawfully and turned him over to ICE for removal procedures.