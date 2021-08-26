Schenectady man charged in photoshoot of a minor

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, August 20, State Police in Mayfield arrested 39-year-old Joseph Fowler of Schenectady, for inappropriate contact, taking photos of a minor.

State Police opened an investigation into Fowler’s activities after receiving a complaint on August 15, that he had inappropriate contact with a minor.

Fowler contacted the minor via Instagram offering to take modeling pictures of her, Police said, he then took photos that exposed intimate parts of her body that were sexually suggestive, which Fowler then showed the inappropriate photos to another young female.

It is believed that Fowler may have reached out to other young females via social media offering to take their photos and is known to have used the Instagram account “Evolved. Photography,” State Police said.

Fowler was arraigned in Perth Town Court charged with disseminating Indecent Material to Minors and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor. He was remanded to Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail, due back in Johnstown City Court on a later date.

State Police are currently investigating the possibility of other victims. If you have any information, please contact NYSP Fonda – BCI (518) 853-4708 or G311BCI@troopers.ny.gov.