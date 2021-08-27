Schenectady man charged in alleged assault at Lake George nightclub

News

by: Rich Roman

Posted: / Updated:
COUNTY-WARREN_634x356 generic

COUNTY-WARREN_634x356 generic

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police in Queensbury received the call of an altercation at DJ’s Nite Club in Lake George on Thursday, August 27, around 3 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene they found a man who had sustained a small laceration after he was allegedly slashed by Jason Regels, 28, of Schenectady, during a fight. The victim was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment.

Regels was arrested, charged with alleged assault and possession of a weapon, according to State Police.

Regels was in the area attempting to flee by foot when taken into custody by State Police, they said.

Regels was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felonies). He was arraigned in Warren County and remanded to Warren County Jail on bail.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
TRANSITION OF POWER_WEB

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire