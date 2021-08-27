Schenectady man charged in alleged assault at Lake George nightclub

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police in Queensbury received the call of an altercation at DJ’s Nite Club in Lake George on Thursday, August 27, around 3 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene they found a man who had sustained a small laceration after he was allegedly slashed by Jason Regels, 28, of Schenectady, during a fight. The victim was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment.

Regels was arrested, charged with alleged assault and possession of a weapon, according to State Police.

Regels was in the area attempting to flee by foot when taken into custody by State Police, they said.

Regels was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felonies). He was arraigned in Warren County and remanded to Warren County Jail on bail.