Schenectady man arrested twice in one night for breaking into a Starbucks and Panera Bread

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, September 2, at around 10 p.m., the Colonie Police Department responded to the Starbucks at 243 Wolf Road, for a burglar alarm. When arrived, a subject was trying to force entry into the closed business.

The subject was Manief A. Mullins, 21, of Schenectady. He was taken into custody, charged, and released with an appearance ticket.

Charges:

Attempted Burglary 3rd (Felony)

Possession of Burglar’s Tools

On Friday, September 3, at around 1 a.m., the Colonie Police Department responded to Panera Bread at 65 Wolf Road, for a burglar alarm. When arrived, an individual was observed acting suspiciously near the business, and fled the area when approached by Officers.

A burglary was confirmed to have occurred at that business and the individual that fled the scene was located a short time later by Officers. It was confirmed that he was responsible for the break-in and is the same suspect that had been arrested hours earlier for the attempted burglary at Starbucks.

Mullins was taken into custody, again, and charged. He was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court, and was again released with an appearance ticket.

Charge:

Burglary 3rd (Felony)

Based on these incidents, it is possible this defendant has been involved in other criminal activity in the Capital Region. If you were a witness to these incidents, know something that might be relevant to this investigation, or have knowledge of other criminal activity that this individual might be involved in, please contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.

Further media inquiries can be directed to Lieutenant Daniel Belles at 518-783-2754.