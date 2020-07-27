Schenectady man arrested on drug charges

ALBANY, NEW YORK – A Schenectady man was arrested for attempting to possess and intention to distribute DMT and LSD drugs.

Daniel Scotsross, 28, appeared before United States Magistrate Daniel Stewart last week. He was released pending further proceedings.

The criminal complaint alleged that on July 22 Scotsross accepted a package addressed to him at his Schenectady residence that contained what he expected to be over ten kilograms of tree-bark laced with DMT.

Police officers executed a search warrant at Scotsross’s Schenectady residence where they seized quantities of DMT and LSD, and substances and equipment used to manufacture and process DMT and LSD for distribution.

The charge filed against Scotsross carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $1,000,000, and a term of supervised release of three years to life.

This case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The Schenectady Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in the case.