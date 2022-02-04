Schenectady man arrested on child pornography charges

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rodolfo Bogado, 38, of Schenectady, has been charged with child pornography after an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. Police say they found Bogado with video and images containing child pornography.

Bogado was taken into custody on February 3, by the New York State Police with the assistance of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations. He is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Officials say the charge filed against Bogado carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. In addition, he could face a fine of up to $250,000, and a probation release of at least 5 years to life. 

An Albany judge has ordered Bogado detained pending further proceedings. If convicted, he would have to register as a sex offender.

