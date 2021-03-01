Schenectady man arrested for reportedly threatening to blow up Wilton Walmart

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gregory Craig, 64, of Schenectady Sunday for reportedly making a terroristic threat at a local Walmart.

Police say Craig allegedly made a 911 call just after 4 p.m. saying he was going to blow up the Walmart in the Town of Wilton. The store was evacuated, secured, and swept by the Sheriff’s Office K9 units.

Additionally, Craig was reportedly removed from the store prior to the incident for an unrelated incident. Police say Craig was found a short time later on a public bus in Ballston Spa headed back to Schenectady. He was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat (Class D Felony).

Craig was taken into custody without incident and arraigned in Stillwater Town Court. He was remanded without bail to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear in the Wilton Town Court at a later date.