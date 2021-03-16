Police: Schenectady man damaged 3 police cars while evading officers

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Princetown arrested Macarton Pierre, 30, of Schenectady for Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree and three counts of Criminal Mischief 4th degree, both class A misdemeanors.

State police say they tried to stop Pierre for a series of traffic infractions as he drove on Campbell Road in Rotterdam late Monday night. Pierre reportedly refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit began.

Police say the pursuit ended when Troopers laid out a spike strip, popping Pierre’s front tires. Pierre reportedly tried to continue evading officers at a much slower rate of speed, but eventually came to a stop on W. Campbell Road.

Once Pierre was stopped, police units surrounded the car, however he reportedly tried to purposely strike three state police cars in order to try and keep himself from being boxed in.

Pierre was then taken into custody without further incident. Pierre was taken to SP Princetown for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket for Rotterdam Town Court and released. He is due in court at a later date..

There were no injuries reported from the collisions. Three troop cars did sustained minor damages however.