Schenectady man arrested for recent larceny at Northeastern Fine Jewelry

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Both Niskayuna and Colonie Police Detectives, who were investigating similar cases, said Micheal LaMalfa, 33, of Schenectady stole a piece of jewelry from Northeastern Fine Jewelry.

On the afternoon of October 24, officers from the Schenectady Police Department were dispatched to Northeastern Fine Jewelry on Union Street for a panic alarm. Once on scene, officers spoke to an employee who stated a male came into the store and requested to try on a Cuban- link gold chain. The employee said the male walked over to the mirror then ran out of the store. The jewelry was valued at more than $9,000.

Lamalfa was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, a felony.

Lamalfa was arraigned on November 20 in Schenectady City Court and released on his own recognizance.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report