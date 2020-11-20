Schenectady man arrested for recent larceny at Northeastern Fine Jewelry

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Both Niskayuna and Colonie Police Detectives, who were investigating similar cases, said Micheal LaMalfa, 33, of Schenectady stole a piece of jewelry from Northeastern Fine Jewelry.

On the afternoon of October 24, officers from the Schenectady Police Department were dispatched to Northeastern Fine Jewelry on Union Street for a panic alarm. Once on scene, officers spoke to an employee who stated a male came into the store and requested to try on a Cuban- link gold chain. The employee said the male walked over to the mirror then ran out of the store. The jewelry was valued at more than $9,000.

Lamalfa was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, a felony.

Lamalfa was arraigned on November 20 in Schenectady City Court and released on his own recognizance.