GEDDES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Geddes Police Department has announced the arrest of Johnathan Palombo for the robbery of Solvay Bank at 3201 W. Genessee St. in Geddes on March 21. Palombo, who police said is from Schenectady, has also been connected to a slew of other robberies in Central New York.

Johnathan Palombo, of Schenectady.

Police believe he robbed the Walmart in the Town of DeWitt two days prior on March 19, a Walmart in Oneida, and stole a vehicle in Montgomery County on March 18. Syracuse Police said they found Palombo in that stolen vehicle, which led to his arrest and linked him to the robberies.

Charges:

Robbery in the 3rd degree and Petit Larceny in the Town of Geddes robbery

Robbery in the 2nd degree, Assault in the 3rd degree, Grand Larceny in the 4th degree and Petit Larceny for the Town of DeWitt robbery

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in Syracuse

Palombo is awaiting charges for the Oneida Walmart robbery by the City of Oneida Police Department.