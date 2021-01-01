Schenectady man arrested for crack possession on the Taconic

News

by: Chelsea Siegal

Posted: / Updated:

LAGRANGE, N.Y. – On Dec. 29, the New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks arrested Michael J. Mays, 42, of Schenectady for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a class C felony.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., Troopers patrolling the Todd Hill Rest area on the Taconic State Parkway found a vehicle reported stolen with two individuals sleeping inside.  Further investigation revealed the vehicle was an unreturned rental, and Mays was in possession of approximately 9.8 grams of crack-cocaine.

Mays was arraigned before the Town of Lagrange Court and released on his own recognizance, scheduled to return on Feb. 16, 2021, at 5 p.m.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report