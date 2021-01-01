Schenectady man arrested for crack possession on the Taconic

LAGRANGE, N.Y. – On Dec. 29, the New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks arrested Michael J. Mays, 42, of Schenectady for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a class C felony.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., Troopers patrolling the Todd Hill Rest area on the Taconic State Parkway found a vehicle reported stolen with two individuals sleeping inside. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was an unreturned rental, and Mays was in possession of approximately 9.8 grams of crack-cocaine.

Mays was arraigned before the Town of Lagrange Court and released on his own recognizance, scheduled to return on Feb. 16, 2021, at 5 p.m.