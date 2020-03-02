Schenectady man arrested for attempted sexual exploitation of a child

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Keith Mussenden, 36, from Schenectady was arrested and charged for attempted sexual exploitation of a child last week.

The Department of Justice said the arrest was made after a complaint alleged Mussenden attempted to produce sexually explicit images of a child on or about the date of Jun. 1, 2019 through Jan. 1, 2020.

If convicted, Mussenden faces at least 15 and up to 30 years in prison, post-release supervision of at least 5 years and up to life, and a fine of up to $250,000. Mussenden would also be required to register as a sex offender.

The Federal Burea of Investigation and its Child Exploitation Task Force is investigating the case. It is being prosecuted under Project Safe Childhood, a program started in May 2006 to assist federal and state agencies in apprehending/prosecuting people who exploit children on the internet.

