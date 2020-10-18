Schenectady man arrested for allegedly jumping up and down on sheriff’s car

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Pedro Rosario, 19, of Schenectady after he reportedly caused upwards of $250 worth of damage to one of the department’s vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were responding to a loud party complaint at Ellsworth Commons Saturday night just after 10:30 p.m. Once on scene, police said Rosario is accused of jumping up and down on the roof of a marked police car while officers were investigating the complaint.

Rosario was processed and released on appearance tickets returnable to Malta Town Court at a later date. He was then turned over to the Schenectady Police Department on their warrant.

