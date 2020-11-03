Schenectady man arrested for allegedly attempting to pulling gun on officers during traffic stop

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Colonie police arrested Wayne Samuels, 25, of Schenectady on Monday after he reportedly reached for a loaded gun after being pulled over.

Colonie police say Patrol Officers Conner Anson and Ryan Howe stopped a blue 2007 Volvo S60 for a traffic violation on Albany Street near New Karner Road. Samuels was driving the car at the time of the incident with a suspended license and officers reportedly smelled marijuana coming from his car.

When one of the officers asked Samuels to get out of the car, he reportedly reached for his waistband and tried to pull out a handgun. Officers managed to handcuff Samuels and safely take the loaded Springfield XDS 9mm handgun with one in the chamber and six in the magazine.

Police say it was fortunate that neither Samuels nor the officers were injured during the struggle over the gun. It is unknown at this time where the handgun came from originally and is still being investigated.

Police have charged Samuels with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd and 3rd (felonies)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd and 3rd (misdemeanors)

No Front Plate and Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle (traffic infractions)

Samuels reportedly does not have a NYS pistol permit and can’t legally possess a handgun in NYS due to two previous felony convictions.

Police say Samuels has a pending case in Schenectady County following an arrest back in April 2020 for Attempted Murder. Samuels was accused of firing rounds into an occupied car and also into a home.

Samuels was arraigned in Colonie Justice Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail. No future court date set.

LATEST STORIES