Schenectady man arrested for alleged involvement in string of larcenies

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested James Reed, 37, of Schenectady on Monday in connection with a string of reported larcenies.

Police say Troopers responded to Home Depot in Wilton just before 8:00 p.m. on Monday after receiving a report of a larceny in progress. Once at the store, officers say they saw the suspect, later identified as Reed, leaving the area in a car.

When they stopped him, Troopers reportedly found that Reed was in possession of tools normally used in larcenies, as well as a clear glass smoking device with cocaine residue and drug paraphernalia. Reed was taken into custody as was the driver of the car, Lauren Sylvester of Schenectady.

Reed was also reportedly being sought as the suspect in six separate larcenies that took place at Walmart in Wilton. From August to November of 2020 Reed is said to have entered the store in violation of a no trespassing order and stole over $3,000 worth of merchandise.

He was subsequently charged with 6 counts of Burglary 3rd degree and 6 counts of Petit Larceny:

Burglary 3 rd degree (D felony)

degree (D felony) Possession of Burglar Tools (A misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th degree (A misdemeanor)

degree (A misdemeanor) Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2 nd degree (A misdemeanor)

degree (A misdemeanor) Conspiracy 5th degree (A misdemeanor)

Troopers also charged Sylvester with the following:

Possession of Burglar Tools

Conspiracy 5th degree (both class A misdemeanors)

Reed and Sylvester were both taken into custody and transported to SP Wilton for processing. Reed was remanded to Saratoga County Jail and is due in Wilton Town Court at a later date. Sylvester was released on an appearance ticket for the Wilton Town Court on the same date.