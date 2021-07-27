Schenectady man arrested following traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roy King, 25, of Schenectady Monday for Criminal Possession of a Weapon following a traffic stop in the City of Albany.

Police say just before 6:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies saw a white Honda Accord traveling on Clinton Avenue missing a front license plate, violating New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. Deputies stopped the car and reportedly found after running King’s information, that he had a suspended I.D., where King was then asked to step out of the car.

While searching the car, police reportedly found a 9 mm handgun loaded with ten rounds of ammunition.

9mm handgun

Police charged King with with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (a class C Felony) and various traffic violations. King was placed as a pre-arraign detainee at the Albany County Correctional Facility and will be arraigned at a later date in the City of Albany Court.