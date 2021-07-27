Schenectady man arrested following traffic stop

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Roy King, arrested following traffic stop

Roy King, arrested following traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roy King, 25, of Schenectady Monday for Criminal Possession of a Weapon following a traffic stop in the City of Albany.

Police say just before 6:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies saw a white Honda Accord traveling on Clinton Avenue missing a front license plate, violating New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. Deputies stopped the car and reportedly found after running King’s information, that he had a suspended I.D., where King was then asked to step out of the car.

While searching the car, police reportedly found a 9 mm handgun loaded with ten rounds of ammunition.

9mm handgun

Police charged King with with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (a class C Felony) and various traffic violations. King was placed as a pre-arraign detainee at the Albany County Correctional Facility and will be arraigned at a later date in the City of Albany Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire