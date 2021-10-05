Schenectady man arrested during traffic stop, loaded gun found in car

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has been arrested during a traffic stop around 6 p.m. on October 4. Schenectady police said Kenneth J. Gray, 25, was found with a loaded firearm in the car.

Police were on patrol when they saw a vehicle in the area of Neil Street and Helderberg Avenue commit a traffic violation. Police said during the traffic stop, they learned the driver had a suspended license.

Gray was taken into custody. During the inventory of the car, a loaded 9 mm pistol was found in the vehicle.

Gray has been charged with: