Schenectady man arrested after traffic stop leads to foot chase

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has reportedly been arrested after a traffic stop led to a pursuit on foot. Schenectady police say Jahaad Ubrich, 24, was arrested September 13 around 3 a.m.

Police attempted to pull Ubrich over on the 1300 block of Albany Street after they noticed his vehicle make a traffic violation. Officers say Ubrich pulled into a parking lot, exited the vehicle and began to walk away. Ubrich did not stop when officers ordered him to and he fled on foot. Police say he was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit and struggle.

Police found a loaded 9mm handgun and 11 grams of a substance they believe to be crack cocaine in his possession.

Ubrich has been charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon 2nd (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon 3rd (felony)

Criminal possession of a firearm (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th (felony)

Resisting arrest

Two NYS vehicle and traffic violations

Police say Ubrich had warrants out on him from the Schenectady Police Department, Schenectady County Sheriff’s, and New York State Parole.