Schenectady man arrested after reportedly stealing over $9K from local banks

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has been arrested after allegedly stealing over $9,000 from two local banks. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Edward Tomchek, 43, was arrested on October 15 for cashing fraudulent checks at Glens Falls National Bank.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tomchek passed fraudulent checks at both the Greenwich and Fort Edward branches of the Glens Falls National Bank in August. He obtained over $9,000 between the two banks.

Tomchek has been charged with:

Two counts of grand larceny in the third degree (class D felony)

Two counts of possession of a forged instrument in the second degree (class D felony)

Tomchek is also charged with similar crimes in Warren County. He is currently being held on those charges including a parole violation in the Warren County Jail. Tomchek was charged in Greenwich and Fort Edward and will appear on later dates in both jurisdictions.