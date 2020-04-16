Schenectady man arrested after reportedly leading police on pursuit

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police have arrested Messiah Anderson, 22, of Schenectady after he reportedly led them on a chase through Colonie.
Police charged Anderson with Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle 3rd degree, and Unlawful Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, all class A misdemeanors.
Police say just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday they attempted to stop a car driven by Anderson on Alternate Route 7 in Colonie. They say at the time, Anderson did not have permission from the owner to drive the car, or have a driver’s license.
Police say Anderson refused to stop for attempts to pull him over and a pursuit took place. The pursuit ended in Island View Road in Colonie when Anderson reportedly stopped the car and took off on foot. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase.
Anderson was processed at SP Latham and issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court at a later date.
