Schenectady man arrested after pursuit

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 20-year-old Schenectady man is facing Multiple charges after a multi-county police chase ended in his arrest. The chase was initiated by Saratoga County Sheriff’s, when Anthony M. Johnson allegedly refused to stop when spotted speeding.

Officers say Johnson abandoned the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, after the chase ended on Schenectady’s Peek Street. A passenger also fled the vehicle in Schenectady, but was not apprehended.

Johnson is facing the following charges:

  • Third Degree Possession of Stolen Property
  • Unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle
  • Reckless Driving
  • Numerous other vehicle offenses

He was arraigned before the Honorable Jeffrey B. McCabe in the Town of Moreau and was
released on his own recognizance pending further action.

