Schenectady man arrested after foot chase, handgun found

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Handgun

The recovered handgun

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police have arrested a 19-year-old after a brief foot pursuit and struggle. Andre Branch-el of Schenectady was found in possession of a handgun after a traffic stop.

Officers were on patrol on October 2 around 4 a.m. when they saw a vehicle with one working headlight that matched the description of a vehicle from an earlier assault call. Police said the vehicle was in the Crane Street and Chrisler Avenue area.

When police attempted to catch up, two people got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Both were caught after a brief foot chase and struggle. Branch-el was found in possession of a semi-automatic 9mm handgun.

Branch-el has been charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class C felony)
  • Obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree (class A misdemeanor)
  • Resisting arrest (class A misdemeanor)

The other person was released without charges, said police.

