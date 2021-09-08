Schenectady man arrest for cashing over $12,000 in fraudulent checks

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, September 7, Police arrested 27-year-old Travis Blanchard, of Schenectady, accused of cashing three fraudulent checks totaling over $12,000, at separate Pioneer Bank locations in the Capital District.

Blanchard attempted to cash checks at two other locations but was turned away Police said. when the victim reported they were contacted by Pioneer Bank regarding the validity of the checks, which were being cashed against their business account.

Blanchard was located in Schenectady, Police said taken into custody, processed, and arraigned in Colonie Town Court and Brunswick Town Court.

Alleged charges include:

Grand Larceny third-degree (felony)

Possession of a Forged Instrument second-degree (felony)

Blanchard was released under the supervision of probation by both courts, due to appear in Colonie Town Court on September 8, and Brunswick Town Court on Sept. 15.