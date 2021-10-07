Schenectady man arraigned in connection to Pittstown homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Carlos Lewis, 24. of Schenectady was arraigned on an indictment within connection to a homicide involving a 19-year-old man in Pittstown.
Lewis is one of three individuals Police said charged in connection with the death of 19-year-old Nathaniel Miller of Pittstown, on June 9, 2021.
Around 3:46 a.m., police responded to a report of a home invasion on Jay Herrington Road, to discover Miller was shot to death during the incident.
Charges include:
- Murder in the First & Second-Degree
- First-Degree Burglary
- Second-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon
“The murder in the First-Degree charge carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole,” said Rensselaer District Attorney Mary Donnelly.
Lewis was arraigned today and remanded to Rensselaer County jail.
