Schenectady man arraigned for role in Pittstown homicide

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arraigned on murder and burglary charges for his role in a homicide in Pittstown. Kyle Hutchinson, 21, of Schenectady is one of three individuals charged in connection with the death of 19-year-old Nathaniel Miller of Pittstown.

On June 9 around 4 a.m., police responded to a report of a home invasion on Jay Herrington Road, to discover Miller had been shot to death during the incident.

Hutchinson was arraigned October 8 on an indictment charging him with murder in the second degree and burglary in the first degree. Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly said the murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years to life.

Hutchinson was remanded to Rensselaer County Jail. He is the second person to be arraigned in connection with the incident.