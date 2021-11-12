Schenectady man accused of insurance fraud

Anthony Canzone, 47, of Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, November 11, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Canzone, 47, of Schenectady. Canzone is accused of fraudulently receiving money from a fund set up to help firefighters, police officers and corrections officers hurt while on the job in Saratoga County.

Police said Canzone lied in documents and falsified business records in a claim for benefits. Canzone has allegedly received $38,753.37 in wage replacement payments.

Charged:

  • Third-degree grand larceny (felony)
  • Third-degree insurance fraud (felony)
  • First-degree falsifying business records (felony)

Canzone has been arraigned before a judge in the Milton Town Court. He has been released and will answer to charges at a later date.

