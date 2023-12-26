SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After weeks of negotiations, the city of Schenectady has a budget. On Tuesday night, the council needed only 11 minutes to make some final adjustments before the end of the year. The first was approving the new annual income amount for tax exemptions, which sets a discount on property taxes depending on one’s income.

“It’s really important,” Marion Porterfield, Schenectady City Council President, said. “We haven’t done this since 2009. And this is specifically for people with lower income or seniors. So when people’s income increased through social security, it knocked some people out of getting that exemption.”

Last year, state officials increased one of the tax income brackets to $50,000. So, it was a matter of adjusting to match the state changes.

“We went to our city assessor, and she came to us with some numbers and gave us a recommendation on what we should do ito increaseit so that people who had lost their exemption can now get it back,” Porterfield said.

That will go into effect on January 1st. Another addition for the new year will be drones. But not just any drones… drones that will act as first responders.

“It could be for a high profile event for an active shooter, robberies, or something going on at that level,” Mayor Gary McCarthy said.

It also can be used for something as simple as noise complaints.

“We can send a drone, validate that, identify the house, and maybe even just call and tell them the music is too loud, their party is too loud, and turn the volume down,” he said. “And save from deploying any marked police car.”

The mayor says this should help save a lot of time spent on false calls while being cost-effective. Schenectady will be among the first law enforcement agencies to sign up for this trone program. FEMA will help cover part of the cost for the first year with a $40,000 grant.