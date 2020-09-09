Schenectady lighting up rail bridge for Rivers Casino & Resort reopening

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Schenectady will be turning on new lights for the first time on the large rail bridge crossing Erie Boulevard and Union Street in recognition of the Rivers Casino & Resort reopening.

“We are celebrating the return of Rivers Casino by turning on new LED lighting that the City has installed on the Erie Boulevard rail bridge that is a gateway to the casino and Mohawk Harbor,” Mayor McCarthy said.

The lighting installation is the final phase of a multiyear project that added the new rail station to Schenectady. The City says the lighting project was added to the bid for the new station and City Engineer Chris Wallin worked with the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) and Amtrack to light the rail bridge, adjacent to the new station.

The lighting on the bridge can also reportedly be coordinated with the lighting at the new station, as well as a number of other lighting installations downtown including:

The rail overpass on State Street,

Lighting at the Metroplex Parking Garage

City Hall

Key Hall

Gateway Plaza

And other downtown attractions

“The goal is to light up the Electric City and this bridge lighting is another step forward in showcasing the revitalization of downtown Schenectady as we welcome visitors back to Rivers Casino,” Mayor McCarthy added.

“This project would not have been possible without the cooperation and support of Amtrak and DOT,” said City Engineer Chris Wallin. “They too realize how important lighting can be to energize a community and create a sense of place. Together we have brought the bridge to life.”

LATEST STORIES