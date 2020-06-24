Schenectady leaders address summer safety concerns

SCHENECTADY, N.Y.(NEWS10) Local leaders in Schenectady held a press conference Wednesday at the Schenectady Fire Department Headquarters to address various summer safety issues.

Lately, the city has had a high volume of calls when it comes to illegal fireworks. As a result, they are asking the public to understand the harmful impact they could have on the environment.

Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford says the city is also warning against home improvement scams, illegal parking, loud music, and bicycle safety.

The police department is now looking at several solutions.

“We completed a fireworks public service announcement that will be shared hopefully this weekend. We discussed strategies to increase communication among officers and the public..” said Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford.

