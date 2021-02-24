Schenectady launching 7th Hometown Heroes Banner Program

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Hometown Heroes banner program is returning for the seventh year. Active duty or veteran Schenectady residents along with those who were either born in the county or graduated from one of its five school districts, will be honored on banners displayed across the downtown area.

Details including the hero’s name, branch of service and photos will appear on the banner, which will be displayed on downtown light poles between May and November.

To qualify, honorees must meet at least the following requirements:

One or more of the following: A) A current County resident; B) Born and raised in Schenectady County; C) Graduated from one of Schenectady County’s five school districts.

Serving on active duty in the United States Armed Forces or National Guard, OR a military veteran (living or deceased) who has served in the United States Armed Forces or National Guard and has been honorably discharged.

Sponsorship costs $300 and is open to both individuals and organizations. A list of eligible honorees is available for those who wish to sponsor a banner but don’t know anyone who qualifies. Locations are limited and available on a first come first served basis.

A sponsorship form, and more information, is available online.

The program is jointly managed by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation (DSIC) and City of Schenectady. Sponsorship commitments are due by March 5.