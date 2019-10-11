Schenectady house fire causes roof collapse, set to be knocked down later today

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire broke out on Eagle Street around 1 a.m. Friday morning in Schenectady. Officials say 20 firefighters responded to the scene, and initial reports said that one person was still inside.

Officials say no one was injured in the fire. The person thought to be in the home was reported safe by police. Crews were on scene throughout the early morning.

News 10’s Jamie DeLine was on scene and spoke with Assistant Fire Chief Don Marino who said when crews arrived on scene they found heavy fire in the back of the home.

Marino also said, “It started in the back apparently. Initially it went up into the attic and eventually the roof did collapse and right now we are concerned with the entire building collapse. So there is heavy damage to the building.”

Firefighters on scene say due to the magnitude of the fire they required additional water while battling the blaze. They were able to use two hydrants, one on Eagle Street where the fire broke out, and another on State Street.

Officials say the home has been declared a total loss and is set to be knocked down later on Friday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.