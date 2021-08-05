Schenectady Home Health Aide arrested for forging checks from client

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 1, the New York State Police in Latham arrested Jahmarah M. Brodhurst, 28, of Schenectady, for stealing and forging a victim’s signature on checks and cashing them.

State Police said Brodhurst allegedly stole two checks from an Albany county resident while employed as the victim’s private home health aide. Brodhurst then forged the victim’s signature and cashed the checks which had a combined amount of $480.

Charges:

  • Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument (Felony)
  • Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor)

Brodhurst turned herself in at State Police Latham and was processed. She was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court.

State Police are currently investigating the possibility of more victims. If you have any information, please contact State Police Latham at 518-783-3211.

