SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, August 25 at 12 p.m., Schenectady County will hold a COVID vaccine myth Q&A with Schenectady County Health officials.

The Q&A is designed for families to ask questions about their concerns with the COVID vaccine, and have Schenectady County health experts answer their questions.

You must register for the event to join the zoom.