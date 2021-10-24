Schenectady group wants Lady Liberty statue moved “out of exile”

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lady Liberty statue in Schenectady has called the corner of Erie Boulevard and Union Street home for the past two years. Prior to being moved, the statue stood in what is now Gateway Plaza for over half a century. Now, one Schenectady man and several others are leading the charge to bring Lady Liberty out of exile and back to Gateway Plaza.

David Giacalone says he wants to see the Schenectady Lady Liberty statue returned to its former home in what was Liberty Park, rather than what he calls a watchful lady of the intersection welcoming huddled masses of cars.

“Well we’re supposed to be respecting our history and at this time the idea that we have a symbol of welcome and inclusion, seems in particular important,” Giacalone says talking about the statue.

The scaled down Lady Liberty statue was donated by the Boy Scouts in 1950 and moved in 2017 during Liberty Park’s transformation. The statue was supposed to return to its previous location, but it never did. It appeared nearly out of thin air in its current location in 2019.

“The way it was decided not to put her back in Liberty Park, like the approved plan, was totally behind doors without nobody knowing about it,” Giacalone says.

Schenectady mayor Gary McCarthy made the decision to move the statue. The mayor, however, was not available for comment.

On Monday, Giacalone and several others plan to address the statue’s location during the Schenectady city council meeting. If that does not work, Giacalone says plans are in place for a rally at the statue on Thursday.