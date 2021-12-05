Schenectady Greenmarket moves to Proctors for the winter

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beginning today, the Schenectady Greenmarket will move inside Proctors on State Street for the Winter Market on Sundays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Officials say it will continue to operate year-round following health and safety guidelines, as customers enter to take care of all their holidays and daily shopping needs.

“Our mission is to help ensure local residents have access to fresh, local, and quality produce and continue to offer benefits for those in our community who face food insecurity, ” said Haley Viccaro, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Schenectady Greenmarket. “We look forward to continuing to provide an essential service to Schenectady’s residents while helping to support local businesses and farms and help strengthen and grow our city.”

Schenectady Greenmarket serves as a vital food system in downtown Schenectady and will continue to operate with the proper health and safety measures throughout the winter and year-round. With over 70 vendors, from groceries, take-away meals, and artisanal items. Customers can find farm-fresh produce, meats, and eggs, in addition to baked goods, international foods, and hand-crafted items.