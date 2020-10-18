Schenectady great grandmother celebrates 100th birthday

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady’s Dean Street hosted a massive parade on Saturday in celebration of resident Jeane Agnes Marchitto’s 100th birthday.

A grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of five Jeane grew up on Pennsylvania Avenue before moving to her current residence on Michigan Avenue in the 1950s. She also had three children with her late husband, Anthony.

While reflecting on her life and the last century, Jeane said:

“We have a wonderful world and it could be so much better if we made it so,” Jeane Marchitto

Jeane spent her working life with the New York State Department of Tax and Finance. In her free time she volunteered for a number of community organizations including the Schenectady School District PTA.

She is also still an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, which she has attended for more than 80 years. This includes singing in the church’s choir, which has been a passion of Jeane’s all through her long life.

The centenarian’s family arranged the parade over Facebook and the celebrations were led by the Schenectady Fire Department, Schenectady Police Department and the New York State Police. Jene said she loved the parade and was grateful for everyone coming out.

