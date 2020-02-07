Schenectady granted $1M for new fire trucks

State Sen. Tedisco, Mayor McCarthy, and Chief Senecal with an oversized million dollar grant check in the Schenectady fire department. (Source: Office of Sen. Tedisco)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Fire Department will buy two new fire trucks thanks to a $1 million grant secured by State Sen. Jim Tedisco.

Tedisco, who represents the state’s 49th district, was in town Friday to meet with Mayor Gary McCarthy and Fire Chief Raymond Senecal at the fire station and announce the grant.

“I was proud to be able to secure this $1 million state grant for the City of Schenectady Fire Department to purchase two new fire trucks and return tax dollars back to the 49th Senate District to help support our heroic first responders and enhance their efforts to fight fires and protect the public,” says Tedisco in a statement.

The department will use the grant to help replace two turn-of-the-century vehicles with a brand-new fire engine and fire quint. Both new vehicles can spray 1500 gallons of water per minute, and the quint is fully decked out with a 78-foot ladder.

The American-made firefighting equipment costs $1,143,000. The city of Schenectady financed the remaining $143,000 that the grant does not cover. Tedisco secured the grant through the state economic development capital program.

Both vehicles are currently located at the Fire Station no. 1 on Veeder Avenue.

A fire quint is a hybrid of a ladder truck and a fire engine. “Quint” comes from its five features and functions: pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device, and ladders. Technically speaking, a “fire engine” does not have a ladder.

LATEST STORIES: