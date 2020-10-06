Schenectady firefighter invents life-saving device

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10)—In 1983, Ray Tannatta was on a rescue call with the Schenectady Fire Department when he came across a fire victim. The man was huddled on the floor of a bathroom, gasping when Tannatta realized fresh air was right there in the sink drain.
That night Tannatta went home to designed the first highrise lifeline. It took until 1986 to get the device patented and into production. Orders rolled in, and production was underway when the Ohio company Tannatta used closed their doors unexpectedly. That shut down the highrise lifeline for years.
Tannatta now feels the time is right to bring back his life-saving device.
The kit is small, lightweight, and includes a wrench in two standard sizes to loosen the trap, the expandable 10-foot hose with a flutter valve mask, and a rescue card with instructions on the back.
“I also developed a card that you can use.” Tannatta said Tuesday, “You slide it under the door. This is tremendous information for a firefighter.”
Firefighters spend most of their time on the floor as they go room to room looking for victims. The card informs a firefighter that someone requires help.
Parts for the kit are locally made, according to Tannatta, and kits are on sale now.
