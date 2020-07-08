Schenectady Fire Dept. reportedly busy putting out 24 fires since beginning of May

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Fire Department (SFD) says they have been extremely busy putting out 24 fires since the beginning of May.

They say the fires have varied in nature from intentional nuisance fires to car and structure fires. Six arrests have reportedly been made in connection with some of the fires and the Department says that the possibility of more arrests could follow.

Here are two instances of recent fires that the Department has responded to in the City of Schenectady:

On Monday, June 22 the SFD responded to 1321 Third Ave. in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood for a house fire. Responders were reportedly advised at the time there were two victims trapped within the home.

Once on scene, crews reportedly found two women with burns outside the home. SFD says they were treated on scene by paramedics and taken to Albany Med for further treatment. Crews were reportedly able to put out the fire without incident.

Following the fire, SFD says members of the Schenectady Arson Task Force were on scene to launch an investigation into what caused the fire. It was reportedly determined by investigators, with help from an accelerant detecting K-9 from the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, that the fire was intentionally set.

SFD says upon further investigation, with help from witness testimony, a suspect was identified and on June 25, the alleged arson suspect was reportedly found dead.

Additionally, another case that was investigated reportedly occurred on July 6 just after 1 p.m. at 401 Lang St. The Department says a box delivery truck was parked alongside several other vehicles and within 20 feet of a commercial building when it was set on fire.

Fire crews were reportedly able to put out the blaze while limiting damage to the fire vehicle and an adjacent vehicle. Following the fire, investigators quickly determined the fire as suspicious in nature and began canvassing the neighborhood with help from the Schenectady Police Department to find any witnesses or persons of interest.

SFD says with witness testimony and surveillance footage, fire investigators quickly identified two people sought for further questioning.

The Department says two juveniles were identified and detained by Fire Investigators and Youth Aid Bureau Detectives. One, age 15, was charged and released with an appearance ticket. The other, age 16, was arraigned Wednesday morning and released with a future return date.

LATEST STORIES