Schenectady Fire Department is hiring

SCHENECTADY, N.Y.(NEWS10)— Saturday at Station One in Schenectady, the fire department will be holding a job fair. If you’re interested in becoming one of Schenectady’s finest, drop by and get the answers to all your questions.

Right now the Schenectady Fire Department needs six new firefighters to fill these boots.

The open house will go from 10 a.m. till noon. The deadline to apply for the civil service exam is March 9. You can go to the Schenectady County civil-service website and sign up.

