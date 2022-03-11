SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Fire Department honored Chief Raymond Senecal on his 32-year career with a walk out ceremony on Friday.

Chief Senecal served many positions before coming chief. He served 18 years as a command officer, 10 of which were as a deputy chief. He was also an arson investigator, special operations team member and incident commander for hundreds of fires and other large-scale incidents.

“It was a really great career, I wouldn’t change anything,” said Chief Senecal. “We see a lot of heartbreak on this job and a lot of tragedy, and I’ve seen a lot of it. That is what tends to stand out. We’ve delivered a lot of babies, which is a good thing, but we’ve also had several fatalities, fatal fires on Jay Street. 32 years is a lot to remember,” he added.

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara and Senator James Tedesco presented proclamations during Friday’s ceremony.

When asked, the chief has no set plans for retirement. He is excited to spend more time with friends and family. “I am going to catch my breath after working 7 days a week, 24 hours a day for a few months and catch up with my family and we’ll take it from there.”

Congratulations to Chief Senecal!